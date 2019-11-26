Blessings for Badges will help police officers, paramedics, firefighters, dispatchers and correctional officers in Sussex County for its second year by distributing Thanksgiving meals to the first responder stations.

Mountaire Farms has donated eight cases of whole chickens, and the Good Ole Boys Foundation will supply several turkeys. Several restaurants are pitching in with trays of donated food including J.D. Shucker’s, SoDel Concepts, Brickworks, Mulligan’s Pointe, Pizza Palace, Lashers BBQ, and Harpoon Hanna’s. Crooked Hammock and Crossroads Community Church are donating a total of 60 pies between them.

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Georgetown Fire Co. will donate trays of mashed potatoes, and the Millsboro Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary will cook all the turkeys, chickens and prepare the meals. Sysco has donated supplies.

The group is accepting financial donations to help offset costs. Checks can be made payable to Blessings for Badges and mailed to PO Box 1041, Millsboro, DE 19966.

For more, email blessingsforbadges@gmail.com.