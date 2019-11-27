Beebe Healthcare recently announced that it has been named a Top Agency of the 2019 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the U.S.

Beebe Home Care Services, based in Millsboro, provides a comprehensive home care program to patients throughout southern Delaware. Its staff of more than 70 team members includes nurses, physical therapists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and other professionals.

HomeCare Elite agencies are determined by an analysis of performance measures in quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience, quality improvement and consistency and financial health. In order to be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least three outcomes in Home Health Compare. Out of 8,818 agencies considered, 2,207 are recognized on the 2019 HomeCare Elite winners list overall.

For more, visit abilitynetwork.com/homecare-elite.