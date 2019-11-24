She is in stable condition after being treated for smoke inhalation.

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire near Bridgeville.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, firefighters rushed to the 5400 block of Ray Road, near Dublin Hill Road, for a report of a structure fire with an injury. They arrived to find fire showing from multiple sides of the home. A 60-year-old woman was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital due to smoke inhalation. She is now in stable condition.

Deputy state fire marshals are investigating the origin and cause of the fire. Heavy damage was estimated at $50,000.