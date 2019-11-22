The Sussex Technical School District recently celebrated National Apprenticeship Week in partnership with the Delaware Department of Labor, hosting a visitation of business leaders, educators and state officials to tour its Adult Education Division classes.

Dignitaries in attendance included Delaware Secretary of Labor Cerron Cade, Secretary of Education Susan Bunting, state Rep. Ron Gray, Sussex Tech Board of Education member Adele Jones and Jim Foti, regional director for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship.

“Our apprentices represent what is best about Sussex County’s workforce – dedicated, hardworking men and women who work during the day and attend classes at night to advance their careers,” said Michael Owens, Sussex Tech’s director of extended learning and adult education. “We are also appreciative of our partnerships with employers, who sponsor their workers to help them advance to journeyman status.”

The apprenticeship program combines daily hands-on training through a sponsoring employer with classroom training through Sussex Tech. Programs include automotive technology, carpentry, child care, electrical, HVAC-R, marine mechanics, plumbing and welding. Interested students can call 856-9035 for information.

National Apprenticeship Week, celebrated Nov. 11-17, is in its fifth year as a national celebration. More than 1,000 events took place across the U.S.