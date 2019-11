Scott Church in Blackbird will have its Christmas service Dec. 8 from 6 to 7 p.m.

They will celebrate the 120th anniversary of the building with the traditional service. It will be followed by refreshments at the community center across the street from 7 to 8 p.m.

The church holds service once a year after closing to regular services in 2003.

Scott Church is at 120 Blackbird Forest Road.