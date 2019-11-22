Beebe Healthcare team members attended the ribbon-cutting of the new Lewes Senior Activity Center on Nov. 20, to celebrate the facility and the gym that was designed and donated by the Physical Rehabilitation team.

“One of the missions that we have as a center is to promote health, wellness, and people 50 and over staying active,” said Andy Zamini, board president, Lewes Senior Activity Center. “Beebe’s contribution feeds right into that mission. I’ve come in here multiple times, and there are members on these machines and they love it. They are thrilled about the quality of the equipment and what they need at their age.”

The new fitness center consists of three treadmills, three bicycles, an elliptical, along with a bench and free weights. One of the treadmills was also donated by the Lewes Rotary Club.

“Beebe Healthcare was honored to assist in the design of the fitness center and provide equipment for the members to enjoy at the Lewes Senior Activity Center,” said Joe Skocypec, director of Physical Rehabilitation services. “It is part of our mission to make Sussex County one of the healthiest counties in the nation, and we hope the members take advantage of this equipment to receive the many benefits of physical activity and exercise.”

