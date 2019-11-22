Boo is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA

One-year-old Boo was found alone as a stray, and with a badly injured leg.

His luck changed when he was taken to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. Unfortunately, his leg had to be amputated, but Boo got all the care he needed. After lots of love and attention, he's ready to go home.

Boo starts off shy, but quickly blossoms into his loving personality once he gets to know you. He would like to meet the whole family before going home to make sure it's a perfect fit.

He is available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus.