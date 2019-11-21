Community fundraising closing in on goal.

State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the living room.

UPDATE:

Wes Wiggins, 96-year-old Navy veteran, lost everything in a house fire early Tuesday. Three days later, the community has contributed almost $5,000 to help him out.

Here’s the link to a Facebook fundraising page created by Felecia Daniels ::

https://www.facebook.com/donate/2185963315031373/2186896134938091

Sen. Chris Coons tweeted:

I’m so sorry to hear about this house fire, but I’m glad that our WW2 veteran is safe! If you know how to reach Pop Wes, please contact my office at 302-573-6345. My staff and I are eager to help and we would be honored to help replace his war medals.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A house fire in the 300 block of New Street in Middletown shortly before 3 a.m. Nov. 19, originated in the living room and was caused by an electrical malfunction. No injuries were reported, according to a press release from the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Upon arrival of the Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown, the residence was fully engulfed by fire. Multiple units were called to assist.

Damage estimated at about $100,000.