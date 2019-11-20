NCALL is sponsoring AmeriCorps VISTA — Volunteers in Service to America — members Asia Green and Sierra Green — no relation — for a year of service.

As VISTA members, they bring passion and perseverance where the need is greatest: to organizations that help eradicate poverty. AmeriCorps VISTA members serve as a catalyst for change, living and working alongside community members to meet the nation’s most pressing challenges and advance local solutions.

Asia Green is NCALL’s new financial education outreach organizer under the supervision of Consumer Services Administrator Camille Moman.

“I am excited to have Asia here to help grow and rebrand our Financial Literacy Program,” said Moman. “Her knowledge and experience in trending financial literacy topics and commitment to her community were a perfect match for what we were looking for.”

Sierra Green works as the neighborhood revitalization outreach organizer under the supervision of Community Engagement Specialist Chanda Jackson.

“I am elated to welcome Sierra to the team. She has already started working on volunteer recruitment and management, ideas for the various projects and events, and assisting with engagement,” said Jackson. “She is a great addition to NCALL and the Restoring Central Dover community engagement efforts.”

For more, visit ncall.org.