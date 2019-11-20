Grace Johnson, sales representative with EXIT Central Realty in Dover, was honored with the Bronze Award by EXIT Realty Corp. International.

The award was given in recognition of closing more than 25 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.

"EXIT Realty sets high standards for our award winners; in fact, some of the toughest in the real estate industry," said Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International. "It is because of the dedication and hard work of our team of real estate professionals that we are thriving as a company throughout the U.S. and Canada. We are proud of their service to the community and of their well-earned accomplishments and extend our warmest congratulations."

