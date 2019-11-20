Delaware State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness released the Delaware State Housing Authority’s basic financial statements and single audit report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.

In accordance with 31 Del. C. § 4015 and 29 Del. C. § 2906, under the direction of the Auditor of Accounts, Belfint, Lyons and Shuman, performed a financial statement and single audit of the DSHA. Belfint, Lyons and Shuman issued an unmodified opinion.

The reports are available at bit.ly/2XuJBaj.

For more, call 739-5055 or email kathleen.mcguiness@delaware.gov.