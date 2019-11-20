Bayhealth will offer the American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR AED training program from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, General Foods Conference Center, 640 S. State St., Dover.

The course is designed for non-healthcare providers in the community. This course will review the steps of CPR for adults, children and infants. In addition, participants will learn the use of an automatic external defibrillator. This course is offered as a two-part program: part one is an online program and part two is in the classroom. A course completion card is issued for this course with recertification every two years.

Textbooks for the class can be purchased at the hospital Retail Shop; it is recommended that students purchase the books seven days prior to class for review. Textbooks must be brought to class.

The cost is $50. Registration is required.

For more, visit bahealth.org/classes or call 744-7135.