State police seek public's help identifying man in Nov. 12 attempted robbery.

A white male suspect tried to rob a Valero Shore Stop, 16381 South Dupont Highway in Harrington, at 5:19 a.m. Nov. 12. He didn’t show a weapon and left without cash or merchandise when the manager told him there wasn’t any money in the register, police said. The manager was not injured.

The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the pictured suspect.

The suspect was described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing dark clothing. He was seen driving away from the area in what appears to be a red or maroon sedan with Maryland registration.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3 Detective Dear at 302-697-4454.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.