Professional dancer Maleek Washington, from New York, led the residency at Dover High Nov. 11-14.

Academy of Arts students had in-school workshops and after-school choreography rehearsals through a dance residency with Maleek Washington Nov. 11-14 at Dover High School. Washington is a professional dancer in New York’s Camille Brown Dance Company.

He said his residency goes beyond teaching techniques or skills. His first step is to help students find their inspiration.

“What he has taught me is to be comfortable in your own skin, do not care what anybody says, be you,” student D’aire Purnell said.

Purnell and seven others were selected through auditions to work with Washington on an original piece combining spoken poetry and dance. They performed that collaborative piece Nov. 14 in the Dover High theater.

Before their performance, they walked through each step of the creative process. For example, one student spoke about how she wrote, workshopped and performed poetry about self-love and anxiety, which they incorporated into the choreography.

Many students talked about the affect the residency had on them.

At one point in the demonstration, Washington introduced a student who he said has grown in confidence during the four-day residency.

“When he steps on stage, I want him to believe that he’s an amazing dancer. And when he steps off stage I want him to know that he did a great job,” Washington said.

Washington encouraged students like Purnell, who has been a self-taught dancer since he was 7 years old, to pursue scholarships.

“I’m hoping that the little pieces that I’m giving them will stay with them forever, and that this is not the last time that I see them. And that the next time that I see them will be on a stage where they’re getting paid to dance,” Washington said.

For more about Maleek Washington, visit http://www.maleekwashington.com/biography.