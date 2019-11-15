Police said the assault happened while they were trying to arrest the man for violation of probation

State police charged a Seaford man with assaulting a law enforcement officer Thursday during an arrest in Laurel.

At about 3:15 p.m., members of the Sussex Governor’s Task Force went to a residence in the 11000 block of Taylor Mill Road, Laurel, to arrest Burton F. Carmean, 42, of Seaford. He was wanted for violation of probation issued by the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas and for a failure to appear on a capias issued by the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

When officers arrived, they saw Carmean outside, but he ran back inside the residence. Officers found him hiding in a bedroom.

Carmean continued to resist arrest and charged at a trooper, striking the trooper.

The trooper sustained a minor injury and did not require medical attention.

Carmean was taken into custody and was charged with second-degree assault that injures a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with force or violence that injures a law enforcement officer and menacing, police said.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $10,200 cash-only bond while awaiting another court appearance.