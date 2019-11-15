The “Pack the Paramedic Truck” food drive for the Food Bank of Delaware took place Nov. 13 in Dover.

The Kent County Department of Public Safety joined with the community to fill their paramedic truck with 1,763 pounds of food for the Food Bank of Delaware’s Thanksgiving drive Nov. 13.

Paramedics, dispatchers and others volunteered outside Redner’s Warehouse Markets off Route 8 in Dover, handing out shopping lists, stickers and other public-safety themed goodies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It’s nice for us to meet people when it’s not an emergency. We look forward to this each year, so we can actually interact with people when they haven’t just called 911,” Cindy Grygo, assistant director of public safety, said.

After seven years of the food drive, Grygo said their motto is “Thanksgiving for everyone.” She estimates they have collected 18,000 pounds of food over the years.

To host your own food drive or learn more about the Food Bank of Delaware’s Thanksgiving drives, visit https://www.fbd.org/thanksgiving/.