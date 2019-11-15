Bryan Horsey was appointed to the position of director of work-based learning in the Office of the President at Delaware Technical Community College effective Nov. 25.

In his new role, Horsey will coordinate a comprehensive work-based learning program for Delaware students as part of the state Pathways to Prosperity initiative. Additionally, he will facilitate connections with school and college personnel and build strong partnerships with business and industry to create opportunities for Delawareans to gain valuable job skills tied to their program of study.

Horsey comes to Del Tech from Bloom Energy Corp., where he has served as manager of external affairs and operations since November 2013. Prior to that, he was a special projects manager in the office of Sen. Chris Coons, special assistant to former Sen. Edward E. Kaufman and personal assistant to former Sen. Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Horsey holds a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice from the University of Delaware. He graduated from the U.S. Marine Corps Officer Candidate School in 1996, is a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and is a former honorary commander of the Delaware National Guard.