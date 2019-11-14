The Milton Theatre, 110 Union St., will host a performance by Jimmy Buffet tribute act Parrot Beach, doing the best of Jimmy Buffett along with some all-time favorite island tunes, at 8 p.m. Nov. 23.

Formerly known as Parrotville, Parrot Beach is one of the few full-time Buffet bands in the country. They have been together for approximately 10 years, and met while playing in local clubs and original bands. The members of Parrotbeach hail from across the U.S., giving their sound a variation of musical influences.

Tickets are $20 to $25.

For tickets and more, visit miltontheatre.com or call 684-3038.