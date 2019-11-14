Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

The award recognizes each hospital’s dedication to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

To earn the Get With The Guidelines award, the hospitals met specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. One measure is the evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date guidelines to speed recovery and reduce death and disability for stroke patients. Another quality measure demonstrated by Bayhealth was providing education to patients before discharge to help them manage their health, arrange transitions of care and get follow-up visits scheduled.

Both Bayhealth hospitals are designated as Primary Stroke Centers. The advanced certification they've earned from The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association means that Bayhealth maintains high standards in stroke care and is certified to deliver the next generation of care to stroke patients.

“Bayhealth is committed to implementing the Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative so we can continue to provide exceptional stroke care based on the latest research,” said Bayhealth Medical Director for Neurology and Stroke Sumeet Multani. “We are proud to use these tools and resources to successfully improve outcomes for our stroke patients.”

Additionally, both Bayhealth hospitals earned additional recognition for meeting quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator. Commonly known as tPA, this is the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke. Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus qualified for recognition on the association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll, and Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus was honored on the Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus.

For more on stroke care at Bayhealth, visit bayhealth.org/stroke.