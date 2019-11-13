Sussex Technical High School junior Julia Buoni, of Millsboro, was named the national winner of the School Bus Safety poster contest in the computer-aided design division.

The National Association for Pupil Transportation unveiled the winners over the weekend, and Buoni’s entry was the top in her division. Her poster incorporated the contest theme, “Red Lights Mean STOP!” by showing how students crossing in front of a school bus aren’t visible from the rear. She will be recognized at a state ceremony in December.

Buoni is studying digital publishing and design at Sussex Technical High School, and created her poster using Adobe Illustrator and InDesign software.