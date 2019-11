The Liberty League announced its year-end award winners from field hockey, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute student-athlete Claire Schmittinger, of Middletown, and The Gunston School is among those to have earned the honor.

Schmittinger, a defender named to the Second Team, also started all 17 games. She had one shot and one defensive save. The nuclear engineering major played 33 career games with 21 starts, earning two defensive saves.