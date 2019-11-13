The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation led the campaign for the new truck with a $57,500 donation, while the USDA donated $35,000, the Harry K Foundation provided $15,000 and Acme donated $7,500.

Perdue Farms, along with the Harry K Foundation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Acme, presented a brand-new refrigerated truck to the Food Bank of Delaware Tuesday as part of the “Drive Out Hunger” truck challenge grant.

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, presented the Food Bank with $57,500 in 2018 and challenged the community to raise the additional $42,500 needed to purchase the $100,000 refrigerated, 26-foot box truck.

The USDA, the Harry K Foundation and Acme stepped up to the challenge and donated $35,000, $15,000 and $7,500, respectively.

This new vehicle will enable the Food Bank to safely transport and re-distribute perishable donations to food-insecure communities throughout Delaware.

“We are extremely thankful for our long partnership with the Food Bank of Delaware,” said Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation. “We are elated to be a part of this collaborative partnership that provides such a valuable resource for the food bank. The work they do in the First State, where we live and work, is helping alleviate food insecurity, and we’re proud to help them deliver a little hope to our neighbors.”

At the conclusion of the truck unveiling, volunteers from Perdue and the community assisted with Calvary Church’s monthly mobile food pantry distribution. The new truck was stocked with nonperishable and perishable goods for families in need of emergency food assistance. In total, more than 70 families received assistance.

“Last year, Food Bank of Delaware vehicles traveled thousands of miles delivering fresh, nutritious foods to ensure that no Delawarean goes without healthy meals,” said Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Patricia Dobbe Beebe. “This new truck will enable us to pick up more perishable donations so we can get them into the hands of those who need it most. We are grateful for Perdue’s continued commitment to our mission.”

About the Food Bank of Delaware

The Food Bank of Delaware distributes millions of pounds of products each year to its network of 509 hunger-relief program partners throughout the state and also provides thousands of meals a month for children through the Backpack Program.

The Food Bank of Delaware provides community outreach through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children (WIC), along with financial literacy coaching through $tand By Me and nutrition education.

Delaware Food Works, a workforce development initiative of the Food Bank of Delaware, provides training for adults interested in careers in the food service industry, warehousing/logistics and agriculture.

For more information about the Food Bank of Delaware, visit www.fbd.org or call (302) 292-1305.