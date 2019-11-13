The King, the King, who's got the King?

1. Elvis is back

The King of rock ‘n’ roll will be in the building this weekend, courtesy of performer Jesse Garron.

Garron uses the name of Elvis Presley’s twin brother who died at birth. The performer comes from a family of singers and musicians and has a dynamic vocal range.



At the age of 4, Garron was inspired by Elvis to give his first public performance, in a high-school talent show. He was later discovered by club owners who convinced him to perform in larger venues.



You’ll be graced by the The King at 3 and 8 p.m., Saturday. Tickets are $20 to $25.



IF YOU GO

PHONE 684-3038 ADDRESS Milton Theatre 110 Union St., Milton WEBSITE miltontheatre.com

2. Southern gypsies

The Cordovas have whipped up their own homemade rendition of American roots-rock on their tasty project “That Santa Fe Channel.”

On “Santa Fe” you’ll hear the Nashville boys crooning with triple-layered harmonies and country twang, along with Southern storytelling.

The project was released after the band racked up over a half-decade’s worth of international touring, living together, and collaborative writing.



The rugged Cordovas will rock the stage for you from 10 to 11:30 p.m., Friday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 226- BREW ADDRESS Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach WEBSITE dogfish.com

3. Classical British invasion

The Lewes Chamber Players will go to town when they perform an all-English program titled “Rule Britannia,” featuring 17th-century Henry Purcell to 20th-century Herbert Howells.

The featured works will include Edward Elgar’s “Salut d’amour” and the first movement of his “Concerto for Cello,” four pieces for piano and violin by Frank Bridge, and Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Lark Ascending” in a transcription for violin and organ.

Lewes Chamber Players will get the British invasion started at 2 p.m., Sunday.

IF YOU GO

PHONE 645-8479 ADDRESS St. Peter’s Episcopal Church 2nd St., Lewes WEBSITE Stpeterslewes.org