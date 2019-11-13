The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition announced it will host several survivorship events during November and December.

DBCC will host a hayride and bonfire event at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at a local Amish farm, owned by Henry and Clara Miller, at 434 Lynnbury Woods Road, north of Dover. The event will include horse-drawn hayride, bonfire with hot dogs, toasted marshmallows and s’mores. A small monetary donation to help the Miller family with the cost of food will be accepted. RSVP to 672-6435 or lwilkinson@debreastcancer.org.

Young Survivors in Action will host the “Meet me at the Barre” class and Friendsgiving potluck from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22 at The IceHouse Wellness and Community, 200 Southern Blvd., Wyoming. Guests can celebrate with a gentle barre class followed by a Friendsgiving potluck feast. The event is open to survivors and their friends. Cost is $10, and guests are asked to bring a potluck dish to share. RSVP to aperdue@debreastcancer.org.

DBCC’s Nurture with Nature program will host the “Create Your Own Holiday Wreath or Arrangement” workshop from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Delaware Center for Horticulture, 1810 N. Dupont St., Wilmington. Guests will create a wreath or holiday table arrangement for their homes. Using locally collected, fresh greens and assorted natural materials, supplemented with ribbon, holiday accents and purchases specialty greens, experts will be on hand for guidance and encouragement. Cheese and crackers will be served. Cost is $20; mail checks to Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition Inc., 165 Commerce Way, Suite 2, Dover, DE 19904. RSVP by Nov. 29 to 672-6435 or lwilkinson@debreastcancer.org.

Finally, Young Survivors in Action will also host yoga in the Historic Bank of Odessa and a potpourri class from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at Historic Odessa Bank, 201 Main St. Cost is $10; RSVP to aperdue@debreastcancer.org.

For more, visit debreastcancer.org.