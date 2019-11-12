The Kent County Department of Public Safety, Emergency Management Services Division will offer the Heartsaver CPR class to the public from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7 in the Conference Room of the Kent County Department of Public Safety building, 911 Public Safety Blvd., Dover.

There is a $45 fee for the class; registration is required and must be received by Nov. 22.

When administered immediately, cardiopulmonary resuscitation can be a lifesaver and can ensure a higher chance for the victim’s survival by as much as 40%. By taking the CPR class students will benefit from quality training, which can go a long way for a person who may receive it; another benefit is the empowerment of knowing how to save a life.

To register, call 735-2180.