The Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna and the Governor Bacon Health Center in Delaware City are asking members of the community to sponsor a resident for the holidays at either nursing home operated by the Department of Health and Social Services.

Since many residents have little family involvement or support, the two nursing homes rely on the generosity of community members including neighbors, local businesses, community organizations and volunteers to help fulfill resident wishes at the holidays through the Adopt-A-Resident Program.

“Each year, the community steps up to make sure that the residents at our Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill and the Governor Bacon Health Center feel loved and cared for during the holidays,” said Department of Health and Social Services Secretary Kara Odom Walker. “We are grateful for the outpouring from community members and for the difference that their generosity makes in the lives of our residents.”

Members of the community, as individuals or as groups, can participate in Adopt-A-Resident at Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill or Governor Bacon Health Center in one of three ways:

— Adopt-A-Resident: Sponsors are provided with the identification code and the wish list of a resident. The sponsor is asked to buy the wish list items and deliver them unwrapped in a gift bag to the Volunteer Services office at the facility of their choice. Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill is at 100 Sunnyside Road in Smyrna. Governor Bacon Health Center is at 2546 Colter Road, Delaware City.

— Monetary donation: Make a donation by gift card or check and leave the shopping to staff at DHCI or GBHC. Donations may be mailed to the Volunteer Services Office: Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, 100 Sunnyside Road, Smyrna, DE, 19977, or Governor Bacon Health Center, P.O. Box 559, Delaware City, DE, 19706

— General donation: Buy items from the list of suggested gifts that coordinators will email, or pick up a list in the lobby at each facility. During the holidays, these items are utilized to fill gift bags for residents who have not been adopted, and during the rest of the year they are utilized to fill resident birthday bags and special requests for residents.

To participate in Adopt-A-Resident, email tina.wagner@delaware.gov or call 223-1431.

Items should be delivered by Dec. 2, to allow time to update each nursing home’s list, do any last-minute shopping and ensure every resident has a gift bag to open during the holidays. Gifts may be left at the switchboard reception area at each facility seven days a week.

“Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill and Governor Bacon Health Center are truly grateful for the continued generosity and kindness of those who step forward to make a difference for our residents over the holidays and throughout the year,” said Dava Newnam, director of the Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities, which oversees both nursing homes.