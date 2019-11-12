Lewes Charge — Faith and Israel United Methodist Church, “one church in two locations” — will host a youth revival at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Faith United Methodist Church, 19940 Church Street, Rehoboth Beach.

The theme is “The Future is Now,” and this year’s speaker is the Rev. John G. Moore Sr., an internationally renowned preacher and orator who has spoken in hundreds of schools, colleges, churches, correctional facilities and organizational gatherings locally, throughout the nation and in Germany, Japan and Korea. He resides in Magnolia with his wife of 33 years, Candace Alphonso-Moore. They have two sons, John Jr. and Collin Joshua.

Moore is a native of Philadelphia. In 2005 he retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service to his nation. He currently serves as director of philanthropy and encouragement for the United Way of Delaware.

For more, call 747-3826 or email ladyr1969@gmail.com.