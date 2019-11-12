The Derrickson family and Atlantic Theaters’ The Movies at Midway donated $7,367 to the Beebe Medical Foundation and Beebe Healthcare as a result of the Buckets for Beebe promotional program.

This donation is the second in a multiyear initiative in support of the I Believe in Beebe campaign. The refillable popcorn bucket displays the “I Believe in Beebe” campaign logo and a portion of the proceeds goes to support the construction of Beebe’s new Specialty Surgical Hospital at the Rehoboth Health Campus.

Movies at Midway is a third-generation entertainment enterprise. Tiffany Derrickson, vice president of Atlantic Theaters, reiterated that her family values the healthcare that Beebe provides right here at home. Being a part of the community has been and continues to be an important part of the Movies at Midway.

“My sister, Sabrina Hill, and I are Beebe Babies,” said Derrickson. “Our children were born at Beebe, and we have experienced excellen22222t emergency care at Beebe. We believe in supporting Beebe because we live here and this is our community’s hospital. My father, Richard Derrickson, served on Beebe’s board of directors from October 1994 until June 2004, and Sabrina served on Beebe Medical Foundation’s board of directors from May 2012 until October 2015.”

The funds raised from the Buckets for Beebe initiative are in loving memory of the Derrickson family’s sister, Rosemary Burton, Jan. 17, 1955 to March 2, 1974. The Derrickson family’s goal is to contribute $500,000 with this five-year effort.

For more, beebehealthcare.org and nextgenerationofcare.org.