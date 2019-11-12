Beebe Healthcare recognized vascular surgeon Carlos Neves as the November recipient of the Living Our Values Every Day — LOVE — Letter Award.

Neves personally came to the lobby to greet the wife of a patient. He helped arrange her belongings in her lap and pushed her wheelchair up to her husband’s room.

“There were many people in the lobby who commented that they could not believe a physician would do what you had just done,” wrote Catherine Walls, patient experience coordinator, in Neves’ LOVE Letter. “I was able to say that I had observed you interacting with patients and their families in many other situations and that you were ‘the real deal’ and always a gentleman and wonderful with our patients and their families. We are very fortunate to have you here at Beebe and appreciate all that you do to make a difference in the lives of those you care for.”

Neves demonstrates many of the Beebe values, including “treat each individual with respect and dignity” and “act with passion and love for others to make a difference.”

Beebe Healthcare’s LOVE Letter Recognition Program was established in 2015 and gives team members the opportunity to be recognized by their peers and supervisors for their service. The program is similar to an employee of the month program. Team members are encouraged to send LOVE notes to other team members during the course of the month. A committee evaluates the LOVE notes and selects one to receive the monthly LOVE Letter. Winners are announced in a ceremony in which the committee visits the winner in his or her department and presents the award.

Employees selected for the award receive parking space in the parking garage for one month, a $100 gift card donated by Fred and Lyndie Hertrich, 100 points toward Beebe LOVE Notes merchandise, the 100th anniversary history book “Two Men With a Dream: The Story of Beebe Healthcare,” a letter of congratulations and personal visit from members of the executive team, their photo added to the LOVE Letter wall plaque and a letter to team member’s director and department recognition

For more, visit beebehealthcare.org or call 644-2900.