Thirty-seven Sussex Technical High School students were recently inducted into the National Technical Honor Society and the National Honor Society.

The new inductees join 87 current NTHS and NHS members at Sussex Tech.

Members of both academic societies must have an overall GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. Students must maintain a cumulative grade of at least 93 all four years and participate in a variety of community service activities to receive the sash and cord at graduation.

“This year, our members will volunteer their time in many community organizations across Sussex County,” said chapter President Bethany Pasmore, a senior from Bethany Beach. “They will serve meals in soup kitchens, donate manpower to Habitat for Humanity, hospitals and churches, and even help clean up our beaches, all in an effort to better our community.”

This year’s inductees include sophomore Donald Pasmore, of Bethany Beach; senior Jose Ibarra-Vazquez, of Blades; sophomores Madison Short and Logan Thibodeau, of Bridgeville; sophomore Macy Mitchell, of Dagsboro; junior Ava Kaser, of Ellendale; sophomores Mason Cathell, Maritza Chavez-Chavez, Joseph Klosiewicz, Eliana Nunez, Jordan Lee, Ryan Weaver and Olivia Smith and juniors Nathaniel Abbott and Jaina Hershey, of Georgetown; sophomore Samuel Jones, Morgan Rickards and Landon Ruark, of Laurel; sophomore Joseph Kane, of Lewes; junior Aaliyah Jones, of Lincoln; sophomore Joseph Guimond and Kaitlyn Vogel, of Ocean View; sophomores Tori Adams, Isabel Akey, Laniya Bailey, Mari Dopler, Abby Fowler, Mikayla Lankford-Gross, Victoria LeCates, Autumn Lenhart, Connor Seeley, Enricho Tajon, Gabriel Walls-Ortiz and Katharine Whitelock and junior Hannah Murphy, of Seaford; and sophomore Callum Neeley and senior Grant Lamers, of Selbyville.

Officers are seniors Bethany Pasmore, Bethany Beach, president; Shannon O’Hara, Milford, vice president; Madison Vogel, Ocean View, treasurer; and Katerlyn Barrios, Georgetown, secretary. Chapter advisors are teachers Jean Johnson, mathematics, Nancy Massaro, health professions, and Sabrina Neal, business.