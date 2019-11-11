Milford’s Second Street Players will present “Elf The Musical” — the first time a community theater on Delmarva performs the recently-released stage version — from Nov. 29-Dec. 15 at the Riverfront Theatre, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford.

In “Elf The Musical,” Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 29 and 30 and Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14; and 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 1, 8 and 15. Tickets are $20, with a $1 discount for seniors, students and military for Sunday matinees.

For tickets and more, visit secondstreetplayers.com.