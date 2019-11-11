The diabetes educators at Bayhealth facilitate a peer-led support group for people with diabetes each month, with the next meeting set for 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 26 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, 640 S. State St., Dover.

The group provides a non-judgmental atmosphere where participants can gain management insight from others. Group meetings help persons with diabetes realize they are not alone and that help can be found through sharing of experiences.

Guests are encouraged to bring a family member, friend or support person.

For more, visit bayhealth.org or call 744-6307.