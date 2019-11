The 34th Representative District Republicans will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Kent County Republican Headquarters, 2151 S. Dupont Highway, Dover.

The committee will be contacting new voters to our district and inviting them to upcoming events. All Republicans in the 34th District, which includes the Camden Wyoming, Canterbury and south Dover areas, are invited to attend.

For more, call 632-3072 or visit kentrepublicans.com.