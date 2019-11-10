The operation was a collaborative effort of Delaware State Police Troop 3, Milford Police Department, Camden Police Department, Smyrna Police Department, Probation and Parole, and the Department of Correction.

A two-day multi-agency operation was conducted Nov. 5 and 6 in Kent County to find people with outstanding warrants and probation absconders, and to address suspected drug activity, according to a Delaware State Police press release.

The operation was a collaborative effort of State Police Troop 3, Milford Police Department, Camden Police Department, Smyrna Police Department, Probation and Parole, and the Department of Corrections.

The plan consisted of two separate phases.

First, multi-agency fugitive apprehension teams were assembled and were dispersed throughout Kent County. These teams addressed the active warrant file at Delaware State Police Troop 3 and known absconders from Probation and Parole.

These teams located 23 wanted individuals. A total of 18 warrants totaling 194 criminal charges were successfully served by the fugitive apprehension teams.

Charges included in the executed warrants included burglary and theft of a firearm.

An additional 34 court capiases to included violations of probation were also cleared by arrest. One civil citation for possession of marijuana was issued.

The second phase consisted of a pro-active crime blitz to address violent crime, drug dealing and quality-of-life issues in Kent County. This operation was conducted by the Kent County Governor’s Task Force and the Kent County Drug Unit.

During this phase, one suspect was apprehended on several court capiases and also charged with five misdemeanor offenses.

A separate investigation during this phase resulted in a search warrant being executed on a residence in Kent County. Officers found 189 baggies of heroin (approximately 1.323 grams) in the residence, along with a juvenile under the age of 10.

A total of five court capiases were also cleared during this phase of the operation.

The Delaware State Police would like to thank the following agencies for their participation in the operation: Delaware Probation and Parole (adult and juvenile services), Department of Correction, Milford Police Department, Smyrna Police Department, Camden Police Department and the Justice of the Peace courts.