The 2019 Milton Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Milton Fire Department Inc., will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 4.

Christmas-themed entries are welcome; call 684-8500 during regular business hours to register. Trophies will be awarded to all participants at the beginning of the parade.

Rules include no Santa Claus in parade; no throwing things; no speed exhibitions, spinning tires, etc. by motorized vehicles; and no rain date.

For more, visit historicmilton.com or call 684-8500.