The public is encouraged to witness a rare outer space event from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Delaware State University’s Observatory, located in the Luna I. Mishoe Science Center on the DSU campus, 1200 N. Dupont Highway, Dover.

The event is free and open to the public; however, because reaching the observatory will require climbing steps, it is not a handicapped accessible event.

On Nov. 11, the planet Mercury will come between the earth and the sun in an event known as a “transit.” When Mercury transits the sun, it will be possible to see it via the observatory telescope, through which the planet will appear as a tiny dot silhouetted against the sun’s disk.

While it is not a spectacular event, it is rare — a Mercury transit will not occur again until 2032.

Members of the public can arrive anytime between 8-11 a.m. Enter the Mishoe Science Center at the entrance in front of the pedestrian mall, and take the elevator up to the third floor. Go into the stairwell across from room 338 and take the stairs up to door to the roof. The observatory is on the roof.

The transit is a “weather permitting” event. If the sky is not clear, the Mercury transit will not be visible.

For more, email mbobrowsky@desu.edu.