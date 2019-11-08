American Legion Oak Orchard Riverdale Post 28, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro, will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 on its front lawn, near the current Long Neck Sunrise Rotary Club Flags for Heroes installation.

Each year, veterans are honored by the post and local dignitaries, along with a performance of Taps and a 21-gun salute by the color guard. The event is open to the public, and ALA Post 28 is offering all attendees who wish to purchase lunch after the ceremony 25% off regular menu prices.

This year’s event will include presentations by the Long Neck Sunrise Rotary Club and representatives from Warrior Community Connect, to discuss the partnership formed by these three organizations to support local veteran causes through the Rotary’s Flags for Heroes Program.

Colleen Johnson, a caregiver in the Warrior Community Connect program, will share the presentation she made in the opening address at the 2019 Heroes and History Makers gala in October in Washington, D.C. Johnson shared the stage with Sen. Elizabeth Dole, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks and Savannah Guthrie. Johnson is an Elizabeth Dole Foundation Fellow representing Delaware and an AmeriCorps member serving Warrior Community Connect.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors.

For more, visit alpost28.com or call 945-1673.