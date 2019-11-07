Repairs to begin this month

The City of Milford is set to begin sidewalk repairs, and property owners will foot the bill.

City ordinance chapter 197 requires property owners to keep public sidewalks abutting their property in good repair.

Repairs will begin in November and December. Property owners will be invoiced for the work in February 2020, with the option to enter an interest-free, 60-month payment plan. Failure to pay will result in a lien against the property.

Estimated repair costs are $13 per square foot, or about $325 per 5-by-5-foot block. Driveway areas are slightly more expensive, at $16 per square foot, or $400 per 5-by-5-foot black. Payments made within 30 days of receiving the invoice will receive a discount of $2 per square foot.

Sidewalk blocks containing a water meter box, sewer manhole/cleanout, street sign, fire hydrant or utility pole will be repaired by the city at no cost to the property owner.

Property owners that actually live on the property may qualify for an additional discount if they meet HUD income guidelines. Applications are available online or at the customer service building at 119 South Walnut Street. Those who apply must also include a copy of their 2018 federal income tax return. The deadline to apply is Dec. 16, 2019.

For questions, contact the city engineer’s office at 302-422-1110 or email sidewalks@milford-de.gov.