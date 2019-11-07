Recall includes Pennsylvania - but not Delaware.

Simmons Prepared Foods Inc., a Gentry, Ark. establishment, is recalling about 2,071,397 pounds of poultry products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.

The poultry items were produced from Oct. 21, 2019 through Nov. 4, 2019. This spreadsheet contains a list of the products subject to the recall.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-1949,” “P- 486” or “P-5837” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered by Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. establishments during further processing.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in institutional freezers. Institutions that have bought these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of buy.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Donald Miller, senior vice president of sales at Simmons Prepared Foods Inc., at (888) 831-7007.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline.



