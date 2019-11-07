Car and truck dealership i.g. Burton & Co. Inc. opened a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Fiat store in Milford.

Several years in the making, it is one of the first dealerships in the U.S. to feature a Jeep specific showroom, and the only one of its kind on Delmarva.

“We are very proud of the way it has turned out,” said owner Charlie Burton. “When we started working on this project, we just wanted one thing, and that was to create the best Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Fiat store on Delmarva with features no other store has. It’s really great to see our dream finally come to life.”

The more than 29,000-square-foot facility features the latest in automotive sales and service technology. As one of the first in the nation to have a Jeep only showroom in the design, the customer experience is unique.

“People who love Jeep will find that they’ve never seen anything like it,” said Burton. “It is solely focused on the Jeep brand and lifestyle. There are only a few others like this in the U.S.; and, we are very excited about it. We have sold a lot of Jeeps in our area over the years. So we hope everyone will stop by and take a look.”

As part of the grand opening, i.g. Burton Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Fiat is offering Employee Price Plus during its Black Friday Event taking place during November. “Everyone can buy at the employee price which can save you a lot of money,” said Burton. “This is the first time that we’ve offered that in quite some time. It is available through Nov. 30.”

i.g. Burton & Company has stores located in Milford, Seaford, Lewes and Smyrna, as well as Berlin, Maryland. They offer new vehicles from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Promaster, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter, and Blue Bird Bus in addition to nearly every make and model of pre-owned vehicles.

For more, visit igburton.com.