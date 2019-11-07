Some fun Delaware events to dive into this weekend, from Nov. 8-10.

1. Ajoyo is an outfit bursting with Afro grooves that speaks the language of the drum with a New York accent.

The group is the brainchild of multi-reed player Yacine Boulares. Originally from Tunisia in North Africa (by way of Paris), Boulares has played sax, composed and arranged music for a number of Cameroonian musicians.

Ajoyo will bring good vibes to the Christina Cultural Arts Center, 705 N. Market St., Wilmington at 7:30 p.m., Saturday. COST $23. INFO ccacde.org or 652-0101.

2. Berklee College of Music alum Natalie Hamilton will show love to a music legend when she leads “The Joni Mitchell Project” on stage.

Canada’s Joni Mitchell is distinguished as an inductee of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The singer-songwriter’s hits include “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Woodstock” and “California.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton has a silky voice that spans four octaves, along with the ability to play melodic jazz/pop piano.

In April, she released the EP “The Birds, They Taught Me.”

Hamilton will celebrate the music of Joni Mitchell at Milton Theatre, 110 Union St., Milton at 8 p.m., Saturday. COST $22 to $27. INFO miltontheatre.com or 684-3038.

3. Modern country is Triple Rail Turn’s specialty. Yet the band is comprised of a mix of musicians from eclectic backgrounds.

Rocking with dozens of songs in their repertoire, lots of energy and fans from around the East Coast, a night with Triple Rail won’t be one you’ll regret.

The band will bring the noise to the Fire & Ice Lounge, of Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway at 8:30 p.m., Friday. COST Free. INFO doverdowns.com or 674-4600.