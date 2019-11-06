A Fairfield by Marriott will break ground at the corner of Middletown Warwick Road and Merrimac Avenue in 2020. The hotel is scheduled to open in 2021.

The first Marriott hotel is coming to Middletown in 2021.

LNW Hospitality and Axia Hotel group announced a collaboration to build a Fairfield by Marriott. They plan to break ground in 2020 and open in 2021.

“We see tremendous opportunity in Middletown,” Kevin Kelly, LNW chairman, said in a press release. “The town is thriving, Fairfield by Marriott is a great brand, and our partner, Axia, has a strong track record in town as well.”

The hotel will be at the corner of Middletown Warwick Road and Merrimac Avenue where it will be close to the entrance of U.S. Route 301 and surrounded by numerous dining and entertainment amenities.

LNW’s parent company Leon N. Weiner & Associates, Inc. owns Middletown Trace Apartments on New Street and Fairfield Commons Apartments off Silver Lake Road.

In 2006, Axia developed the first branded hotel to the town Hampton Inn & Suites on Sandhill Drive.

“Our Hampton has performed well, and we see an opportunity to grow our presence,” Tom Kramedas, Axia president, said in the release. “We’ve got a great site, partner in LNW Hospitality, and brand in Fairfield by Marriott.”

In the past 20 years, the population of Middletown has more than tripled and multinational corporations have built in town.

“Middletown has had a successful track record of attracting employers,” Mayor Ken Branner said in the release. “I’m pleased that LNW Hospitality and Axia Hotel Group wish to bring a Marriott property to town. The two companies have been good corporate citizens, and I look forward to our continued work together.”

