As department stores deck their storefronts in candy canes and nutcrackers, there is no denying that the holiday season is among us. And what better way to get into the holiday spirit than to walk the decorated streets of New York City?

Dover Parks and Recreation is hosting a bus trip to the Big Apple Saturday, Dec. 14.

The bus will depart John W. Pitts Recreation Center, 10 Electric Avenue, at 7 a.m. After stepping off the bus at Radio City Music Hall, participants can explore the city on their own.

The bus leaves from Radio City Music Hall at 7 p.m.

The activity fee is $40, and those interested can sign up online here.

For additional information, contact the City of Dover Parks and Recreation Department

at 736-7050 or visit https://www.cityofdover.com/Parks-Recs-Home.