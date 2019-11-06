The National Association of Government Web Professionals recently presented a Members’ Choice Pinnacle Award to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Parks & Recreation for the Delaware State Parks website, destateparks.com.

NAGW Secretary and East Region Director Barbara Belli made the announcement during the organization’s 2019 conference in Salt Lake City.

“Government websites have progressed dramatically since the first Pinnacle Awards were presented in 2006,” said Belli, who also serves NAGW as Pinnacle Awards chair. “Thanks to the talented teams in the government web profession, including the teams represented by this year's entries, our websites have grown from information portals to become the first point of service for our constituents and the windows to our organizations."

The NAGW membership, which comprises government web professionals from local, county, state, and federal government throughout the U.S., voted on the Members’ Choice Awards from among entries for cities, counties, state and federal agencies, microsites and sites demonstrating special features. The Delaware State Parks website won in the State/Federal category.

The website was recognized for its organization, informative content and the wide variety of information it presents, as well as for the small size of its web team. Peer review judges noted the site was “easy to navigate and informative, as well as visually appealing.” The NAGW award committee commended Delaware State Parks staff Chris Polo, chief of creative services, and Jennifer Bradford, web developer, for the “immense amount of time, resources and attention” they had put into creating an expansive and highly functional site.