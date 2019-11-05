Fifth- through eighth-grade students in Delaware are encouraged to build and race solar-powered model cars in a statewide challenge of creativity, engineering and speed in the 2020 Junior Solar Sprint state competition, co-sponsored by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Climate, Coastal & Energy and the Delaware Technology Student Association.

The event will take place April 2, 2020, at the Delaware Technical Community College campus in Dover as part of the National Junior Solar Sprint Competition, sponsored by the U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program.

Public, private and parochial schools, and homeschooled children in fifth- through eighth-grade across the state may register up to two teams of two to four students each. Registration is free, and the Division of Climate, Coastal & Energy will provide each participating school with two starter kits, each including a solar panel, motor and wheels.

Interested educators should submit a completed registration form by Jan. 10, 2020, by to jamesw.lee@delaware.gov or DNREC State Street Commons, 100 West Water Street, Division of Climate, Coastal & Energy Suite 5A, Dover, DE 19904.

The registration form and rules and guidelines are available at bit.ly/32lMbzY. Schools are not required to have a TSA chapter in order to participate.

For those not familiar with the event, a video of last year’s Junior Solar Sprint is available at bit.ly/2oUVo4U.