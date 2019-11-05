School choice open application for Sussex Academy opened Nov. 4, and will close at 4 p.m. Jan. 8, 2020.

Applications will be accepted from students currently enrolled in fifth through 10th grades and can be completed at schoolchoicede.org/apply/sussexacademy. Complete applications submitted during the open application period will be recorded electronically in Data Services and assigned a confirmation number. If more applications are received during the open application period than there are anticipated openings, a lottery will be held to select the students to be invited to enroll for the upcoming school year. Students will be admitted to the school in the order that their application is selected.

If lotteries are required for the 2020-21 school year, proceedings will be held Jan. 22, 2020. Lottery results will be emailed and mailed to all applicants providing enrollment details to the successful candidates and waiting list information to those who are not selected. In accordance with Delaware code as stated in Title 14 section 405(c), the waitlist will remain in effect until the first day of school of the next school year. This means that all current waitlists will expire and anyone interested in the lottery for seventh through 11th grades must re-apply.

For more, call 856-3636 or email gina.derrickson@saas.k12.de.us.