The Milton Arts Guild, 310 Walnut St., will host its November Artful Touch class, “Creating Paper Flowers” with Lynda Rae Gannon, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

Participants will craft paper roses great for any occasion. Gannon guides the class through the ins and outs of crafting these blooms. Participants should bring paper, scissors and a roll of green florist tape. All other materials will be provided.

Advance registration is $30 members, $40 nonmembers, available at miltonartsguild.org. Guests may also register by calling 242-8420 or 632-7868 or emailing lbraswell23@gmail.com or lyndaraeg@gmail.com.

MAG Artful Touch classes explore new techniques and topics in a “no pressure” environment making these classes a great way to try something new.

For more, visit miltonartsguild.org.