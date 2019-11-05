Atlantic General Hospital and Health System announced that family nurse practitioner Gena Swift joined the medical staff of Atlantic General Health System to provide gastroenterology care alongside Jonathan Bell and Lee Klepper at Atlantic General Gastroenterology, Suite 304, 314 Franklin Ave., Berlin, Maryland.

Swift has ties to the Lower Shore and received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Salisbury University. Upon graduation, she worked in primary care and transitioned to the gastroenterology specialty in 2017. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the Nurse Practitioner Association of Maryland.

“Swift will help us expand access in our gastroenterology service line and directly benefit our patients in our community and on the Eastern Shore,” said Tim Whetstine, vice president of practice administration for Atlantic General Hospital.

Swift treats adults and is currently accepting new patients. Appointments can be made by calling 410-629-1450.