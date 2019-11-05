Here's a recap from the Middletown town council meeting

Middletown town council had their monthly meeting Nov. 4. Panera Bread, a new Italian restaurant opening and more details for a school redevelopment were on the agenda.

Plans for Panera Bread move forward

A minor land development plan for Panera Bread was approved at 584 Middletown-Warwick Road where the KFC used to be. The building will be 4,852 square-feet with a drive-thru. They did not say when the restaurant will open.

La Banca opens Nov. 6

The Italian restaurant La Banca is opening at the corner of Main and Broad streets in the old bank building. Their hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. They are taking reservations through their Facebook page and website now.

The bottleneck at Middle Neck is fixed

Developers for Village at Middle Neck, an active adult community with 185 single-family homes, presented a new plan that will expand the width of Middle Neck Road to 32 feet from 28 feet. In September, the council was concerned about fire trucks fitting between cars parked on both sides of the road.

Silver Lake Elementary plans

Architects for the elementary school’s redevelopment had to reject the council’s request to expand the street leading up to the building. The council asked for this last month to allow for easier student drop-off and pick-up. Because the costs are fixed based on the 2016 referendum, they do not have the funds.

The council said at the October meeting they would help pay but decided this month they will limit street parking near the entrance instead.

Police ask residents to make sure car doors are locked

Police reported five thefts from unsecured motor vehicles over the weekend. They said more than 90% occur because of thieves finding unlocked doors, so police asked residents to make sure their car doors are secured.