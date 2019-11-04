Police say he stumbled or fell into a passing truck

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian in the Angola area of Lewes.

The incident occurred around 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, as a 2002 Dodge Ram 4×4 pickup truck was traveling southbound on Camp Arrowhead Road, just north of Waterview Road. The pick-up truck had just come around a sharp right curve in a heavily wooded area when a pedestrian appeared on the right edge of the road. The pedestrian either stumbled or fell into the right side of the truck, striking the right side mirror.

The operator of the pickup, a 22-year-old Lewes man, was properly restrained and not injured. The pedestrian, a 65-year-old Lewes man, was transported to Christiana Hospital and admitted with non-life threatening injuries.

Camp Arrowhead Road in the area of Waterview Road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared. The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.